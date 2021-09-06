Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,018 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

