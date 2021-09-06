Findlay Park Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 5.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.27% of Autodesk worth $818,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after buying an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $288.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

