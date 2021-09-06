Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,148 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $776,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,427.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

