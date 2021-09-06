Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 311,459 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311,459 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $84,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $162.44. 147,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

