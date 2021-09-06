Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Cap of $107.61 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $107.61 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00016900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,317 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

