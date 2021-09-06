First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFBC opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

