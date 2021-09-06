First Horizon Corp Acquires 1,797 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.