First Horizon Corp Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Corp decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

