First Horizon Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $376.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

