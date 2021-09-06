First Horizon Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

TSLA stock opened at $733.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.19. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

