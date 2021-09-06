First Horizon Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Corp lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $163.29 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

