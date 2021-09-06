First Horizon Corp Invests $1.07 Million in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. First Horizon Corp owned about 0.10% of Tecnoglass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

