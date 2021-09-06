First Horizon Corp Sells 1,386 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.