First Horizon Corp Sells 3,815 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

