First Horizon Corp Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $155.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.