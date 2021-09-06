First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.96.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.67 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

