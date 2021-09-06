First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

