First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.84.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $94.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

