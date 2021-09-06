First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.84. 856,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

