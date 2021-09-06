First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $112.94.

