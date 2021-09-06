First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $61.67. 52,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 152,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

