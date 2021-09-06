First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

