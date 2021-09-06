First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.