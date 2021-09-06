Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,782. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

