Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,989. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25. Five Below has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

