Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

