Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $109.55 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $109.55 million and approximately $51.96 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.51 or 0.07502353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,247.26 or 0.99246975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.00936945 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

