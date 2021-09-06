Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Trading Down 1.8%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.