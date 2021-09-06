FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 16,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 54,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $148,000.

