FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Up 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.70. 6,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the first quarter worth $58,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $193,000.

