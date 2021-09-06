FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.64 and last traded at $176.85. 2,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.