FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.49 and last traded at $59.68. Approximately 408,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 148,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.