Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Flowserve worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Flowserve by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

