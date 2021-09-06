Fluity (FLTY) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Exchanges

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,357.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

