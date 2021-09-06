FlypMe (FYP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,312.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,312.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

