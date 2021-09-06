FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $95.28 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

