FOAM Price Up 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $34,340.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

