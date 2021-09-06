Font Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Font has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00008324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $28,829.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

