Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 13,936 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

