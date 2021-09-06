Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 107,322 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.60% of Tower Semiconductor worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

