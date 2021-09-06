Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,292 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $30.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.