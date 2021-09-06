Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.38 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

