Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.45% of BOX worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $22,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BOX by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

