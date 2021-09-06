Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,078 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $268.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.16. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

