Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,872 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average of $191.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.