Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 7,554 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.36% of ExlService worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ExlService by 284.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

