FortKnoxster Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $310,634.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $8.79 million and $310,634.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.