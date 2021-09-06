Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 30,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

