Fountain (FTN) Price Up 49.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $8,789.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

