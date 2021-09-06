Fractal 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $654,800.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $654,800.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00154206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00208911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.41 or 0.07416132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,899.26 or 1.00013083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00955303 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.